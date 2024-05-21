Light Rain 44°

$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Oxford

One Bay Stater had a very lucky start to their week when they claimed a $100,000 lottery ticket they bought in Worcester County. 

Market Basket at 95 Sutton Ave. in Oxford

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
The winning ticket was sold at Market Basket at 95 Sutton Ave. in Oxford and was for the $30 "Millions" scratch-off game.

The winner's name was not released. The store will get a $1,000 bonus for the sale. 

The winner was among 855 people who won $600 or more in the Massachusetts State Lottery on Monday. 

It was also the second-largest prize collected on that day. A $1 million lottery ticket was sold on Cape Cod. 

Click here to see the full list of winners. 

