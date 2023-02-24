Contact Us
Police & Fire

House Fire Causes Road Closure In Westborough: Fire Department

Josh Lanier
Westborough firefighters asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Adams Street at Orchard Hill Drive as they battle a house fire on Friday, Feb. 24.
Westborough firefighters asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Adams Street at Orchard Hill Drive as they battle a house fire on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Westborough Fire Department

Firefighters were battling a house fire in Westborough Friday morning, Feb. 24. 

The Westborough Fire Department asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Adams Street and Orchard Hill Drive as they put out the blaze and clear the scene. It's unclear when they will reopen those roads. 

Firefighters did not say if there were any injuries or what may have sparked the blaze. 

Check back with the Daily Voice for updates on this developing story. 

