3 Students To Face Charges For Fake Bomb Threat Against Douglas Schools

Three students are expected to face charges for making a fake bomb threat and forcing two schools in central Massachusetts on lockdown, authorities said.

A parent called police about someone wearing a mask who claimed to a have a bomb near Douglas Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Douglas Police said on Facebook.

The individual was seen running into the woods between the elementary and high schools. Police then responded and placed both schools under lockdown.

Police later found three students in the woods matching the description from the caller, police said. They were arrested without incident. No weapons or explosives were found.

The students later admitted to their involvement in the incident before being released to their parents. They are expected to face charges in Juvenile court, police said.

"The Douglas Police Department is working closely with the Douglas Public Schools to ensure the safety of our students at all times," Douglas Police said. "Both departments take all threats seriously and are committed to holding those responsible for these types of actions accountable."

