Whitney will receive a monthly stipend of $10,000. Whitney chose to take the first year's prize money in a lump sum — $120,000 before taxes.

He won playing the "Decade of Dollars," a $5 scratch-off ticket game.

Whitney purchased the winning ticket at Xpress Mart at 94 Main St. in Spencer. The store will receive a $12,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.