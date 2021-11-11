Contact Us
This Locale Is Named Massachusetts' Best Winter Destination

Nicole Valinote
According to 24/7 Wall St., Boston is the best place to visit in Massachusetts in the winter.
According to 24/7 Wall St., Boston is the best place to visit in Massachusetts in the winter. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Millisa Henderson

As the colder months approach, a new list has named the best winter destinations in each state. Here's which destination was chosen for Massachusetts.

According to 24/7 Wall St., Boston is the best place to visit in Massachusetts in the winter.

The report was based on a variety of lists compiled by different websites, including Reader's Digest, USA Today and more.

The website cited skating, sledding shopping and dining at the city's restaurants among activities to take part in during the winter. 

The site also recommended visiting the historic Freedom Trail.

Find the full report here.

