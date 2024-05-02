Dylan Chaves, 31, of Fiskdale, was killed just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, when he lost control of his pick-up truck and turned into on-coming traffic on I-95 South in Needham, State Police said. The vehicle went perpendicular on the wet roadway, and he was T-boned by a driver from Nashua, New Hampshire.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening wounds, troopers said.

Chaves was a husband and father. A friend has created a GoFundMe to help raise money to care for them.

Please this family needs help ... this is so tragic...no one wants to lose a loved one but for 3 little children to lose their dad... a dad that would do anything for anyone... let's keep showing our support for this family....

The campaign has raised nearly $13,500 of its $75,000 goal in a day.

