Kid Hit By Car In Auburn While Going To School

The child was struck at the intersection of Oxford St. North and Inwood Drive, Auburn police said. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Auburn police closed down the intersection as they investigated the incident.
"This accident happened as kids were headed to school," Auburn police said in a Facebook post. "Thankfully this time the child will be physically okay… please let this be a reminder to pay extra attention while driving."
