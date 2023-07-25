Fair 81°

'Huffing' Woman Caused Car Explosion In Sturbridge: Police

Fire investigators in Worcester County believe a car explosion over the weekend was caused by a woman huffing cans of compressed air inside the vehicle to get high. 

Sturbridge police believe a woman was huffing compressed air in her car and tried to light a cigarette on Saturday, July 22, which caused an explosion. The car's windows were blown out in the blast, but the woman escaped serious injury.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The explosion happened on Saturday, July 22, near Walmart in Sturbridge at 110 Charlton Road. Fire crews were called when an explosion blew the windows out of a Toyota Corolla and dislodged the doors. Cars parked nearby were also damaged. 

Officials believe the woman inside the vehicle had been inhaling the aerosol cans with the windows rolled up when she lit a cigarette and ignited the propellant. Sturbridge police did not release her name. 

The woman escaped with minor injuries. She refused to go to the hospital for further treatment. 

No other injuries were reported. 

