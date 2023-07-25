'Huffing' Woman Caused Car Explosion In Sturbridge: Police

The explosion happened on Saturday, July 22, near Walmart in Sturbridge at 110 Charlton Road. Fire crews were called when an explosion blew the windows out of a Toyota Corolla and dislodged the doors. Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

Officials believe the woman inside the vehicle had been inhaling the aerosol cans with the windows rolled up when she lit a cigarette and ignited the propellant. Sturbridge police did not release her name.

The woman escaped with minor injuries. She refused to go to the hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.