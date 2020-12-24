Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
What's Open On Christmas Eve? Local Grocery, Retail Store Hours

Kristin Palpini
Grocery store
Grocery store Photo Credit: Pixabay/ElasticComputeFarm

If you need a last-minute item on Christmas Eve, many stores will be open until 6 p.m. with some exceptions staying open later.

The following is a list of store closing times for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, according to USA Today and retail websites.

  • Aldi, 4 p.m.
  • Best Buy, 7 p.m.
  • Big Lots, 10 p.m.
  • Big Y, 6 p.m., pharmacy closes at 4 p.m.
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 p.m.
  • Costco, 5 p.m.
  • CVS, most stores are open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Day, pharmacy hours vary
  • Dollar General, 10 p.m.
  • Fresh Market, 7 p.m.
  • Home Depot, 5 p.m.
  • Home Goods, 6 p.m.
  • Kohl’s, 6 p.m.
  • Lowe’s, 6 p.m.
  • Market Basket, 5 p.m.
  • Petco, 7 p.m.
  • Price Chopper, 6 p.m.
  • Price Rite, 6 p.m.
  • Rite-Aid, hours vary
  • River Valley Coop, 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club, 6 p.m.
  • Shaw's, 6 p.m.
  • Staples, 6 p.m.
  • Stop & Shop, 6 p.m.
  • Target, 8 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's, 6 p.m.
  • Walgreens, most stores open until midnight and open regular hours on Christmas Day, pharmacy hours vary
  • Walmart, 6 p.m.
  • Wegman's, 4 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market, 7 p.m., though some are closing earlier.

