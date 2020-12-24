What's Open On Christmas Eve? Local Grocery, Retail Store Hours

If you need a last-minute item on Christmas Eve, many stores will be open until 6 p.m. with some exceptions staying open later.

The following is a list of store closing times for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, according to USA Today and retail websites.

Aldi, 4 p.m.

Best Buy, 7 p.m.

Big Lots, 10 p.m.

Big Y, 6 p.m., pharmacy closes at 4 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 p.m.

Costco, 5 p.m.

CVS, most stores are open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Day, pharmacy hours vary

Dollar General, 10 p.m.

Fresh Market, 7 p.m.

Home Depot, 5 p.m.

Home Goods, 6 p.m.

Kohl’s, 6 p.m.

Lowe’s, 6 p.m.

Market Basket, 5 p.m.

Petco, 7 p.m.

Price Chopper, 6 p.m.

Price Rite, 6 p.m.

Rite-Aid, hours vary

River Valley Coop, 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club, 6 p.m.

Shaw's, 6 p.m.

Staples, 6 p.m.

Stop & Shop, 6 p.m.

Target, 8 p.m.

Trader Joe's, 6 p.m.

Walgreens, most stores open until midnight and open regular hours on Christmas Day, pharmacy hours vary

Walmart, 6 p.m.

Wegman's, 4 p.m.

Whole Foods Market, 7 p.m., though some are closing earlier.

