What's Open On Christmas Eve? Local Grocery, Retail Store Hours

If you need a last-minute item on Christmas Eve, many stores will be open until 6 p.m. with some exceptions staying open later.
The following is a list of store closing times for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, according to USA Today and retail websites.
- Aldi, 4 p.m.
- Best Buy, 7 p.m.
- Big Lots, 10 p.m.
- Big Y, 6 p.m., pharmacy closes at 4 p.m.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 p.m.
- Costco, 5 p.m.
- CVS, most stores are open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Day, pharmacy hours vary
- Dollar General, 10 p.m.
- Fresh Market, 7 p.m.
- Home Depot, 5 p.m.
- Home Goods, 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s, 6 p.m.
- Lowe’s, 6 p.m.
- Market Basket, 5 p.m.
- Petco, 7 p.m.
- Price Chopper, 6 p.m.
- Price Rite, 6 p.m.
- Rite-Aid, hours vary
- River Valley Coop, 6 p.m.
- Sam’s Club, 6 p.m.
- Shaw's, 6 p.m.
- Staples, 6 p.m.
- Stop & Shop, 6 p.m.
- Target, 8 p.m.
- Trader Joe's, 6 p.m.
- Walgreens, most stores open until midnight and open regular hours on Christmas Day, pharmacy hours vary
- Walmart, 6 p.m.
- Wegman's, 4 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market, 7 p.m., though some are closing earlier.
