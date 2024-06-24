Mostly Cloudy 75°

Orlando Garcia Rosado Accused Of Slaying Maria Murray

A 57-year-old Worcester County man has been indicted in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, a single mother, inside their trailer the day after Christmas last year, authorities said on Monday, June 24. 

Maria Murray

Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Orlando Garcia Rosado, of Lunenburg, is charged with murder and assault and battery on a family or household member in the killing of Maria Murray, age 53, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. 

Police were called to their home at 1790 Massachusetts Ave. in Lunenburg just after 8:45 p.m., where they found Murray suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

Paramedics rushed her to Leominster Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. 

Rosado has been held without bail since his arrest on Dec. 28, 2023, the prosecutor said. 

A GoFundMe created to help Murray's teenage son raised over $6,000 earlier this year. 

