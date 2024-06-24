Orlando Garcia Rosado, of Lunenburg, is charged with murder and assault and battery on a family or household member in the killing of Maria Murray, age 53, the Worcester County District Attorney announced.

Police were called to their home at 1790 Massachusetts Ave. in Lunenburg just after 8:45 p.m., where they found Murray suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed her to Leominster Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Rosado has been held without bail since his arrest on Dec. 28, 2023, the prosecutor said.

A GoFundMe created to help Murray's teenage son raised over $6,000 earlier this year.

