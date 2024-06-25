Darius Webb, of Holden, was barred from entering UMass Memorial Health HealthAlliance — Clinton Hospital on Monday afternoon, June 24, after authorities spotted the firearm during a security screening, Leominster police. As he left, Webb allegedly made "threatening communications."

Police locked down the building following the incident, reports said.

Leominster police issued a be-on-the-lookout order for Webb to all Central Massachusett police agencies. Holden police confirmed that he had been arrested without incident about an hour after he left the hospital.

Leominster Police Chief Aaron F. Kennedy thanked Holden police for their quick action.

I want to personally extend my heartfelt thanks to the members of the Leominster Police for their rapid response and for their crucial role in securing the hospital, thereby ensuring the safety of the staff and patients. Their actions have not only protected lives but also instilled a sense of security in our community. I also want to acknowledge the initial officers for their effective communication about the suspect and the vehicle, which directly led to his swift capture. Their efforts were truly invaluable.

Kennedy did not say what charges Webb would face.

