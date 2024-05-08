Robert Day, 20, was stabbed at the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State St., the Worcester County District Attorney said Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 1 a.m.

Paramedics rushed Day to Leominster Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are asking for the public's help and are seeking any video of the incident. Anyone with any recordings, videos, or information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Leominster Police at 978-534-7560.

