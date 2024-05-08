Light Rain 44°

SHARE

Robert Day ID'd As Man Stabbed At Leominster Apartment

Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning, May 7, at an apartment complex in Worcester County.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Robert Day, 20, was stabbed at the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State St., the Worcester County District Attorney said Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 1 a.m.

Paramedics rushed Day to Leominster Hospital, where he later died of his wounds. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are asking for the public's help and are seeking any video of the incident. Anyone with any recordings, videos, or information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Leominster Police at 978-534-7560.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE