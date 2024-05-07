Light Rain 44°

20-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Leominster; Police Searching For Killer

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Worcester County man who was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning, May 7. 

Josh Lanier
Authorities were called to the Riverside Village Apartment complex in Leominster to find the man bleeding from a stab wound, police said. Paramedics rushed him to Leominster Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. 

The man's name was not released as police notified his next of kin. 

Police have not made an arrest as of 4 p.m. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the attack to contact Leominster police at 978-534-7560. Detectives also ask people in the area to check their security cameras for anything suspicious and turn those videos over to officers. 

