Pre-K Student Among Dozens Displaced By Fire At Winthrop Apartment Complex

Samuel, who attends Odyssey Early Learning Academy, and his family were impacted by a four-alarm fire that occurred at 91 Veterans Road on Friday, April 21, according to a GoFundMe page.

"Samuel and his older sister have been part of our Odyssey family since opening our doors in 2016, and had to be rescued from their apartment's balcony on Friday," the page reads.

"Thankfully, Samuel's family along with their pet are all safe," the GoFundMe continues. "However they have been displaced from their home and temporarily placed into a hotel, and told they're only able to stay until Friday, 4/28."

The fire displaced about 110 people overall and sent three residents to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Several more GoFundMe campaigns have been established to help families like Samuel's who are in need of temporary living arrangements.

People interested in helping these families out can click on any of the fundraisers below:

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.