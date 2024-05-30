No Bail For Man Accused Of Robbing Unconcious Victim In Brazen South End Boston Attack: DA

Damond Brown, 52, is charged with unarmed robbery of a person over 60 and will return to court on June 17, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, May 30.

The 65-year-old victim told police that he was walking in the Harrison and Massachusetts Avenue area just before 5 a.m. on April 20 when a man he didn't know punched him in the head. He "blacked out" and woke up on the ground, he told police.

Investigators pulled surveillance video from the surrounding area that showed Brown punching the man in the left side of the head, and, as the man lay motionless on the ground, taking things from his pockets, police said.

Officers in the area arrested Brown two days later after they recognized him from the video, the prosecutor said. A second suspect who also reportedly took part in the robbery remains on the loose.

Brown has a criminal history 12 pages long and begins in 1989. He was sentenced to four to six years in 2019 for armed assault to murder, the prosecutor added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.