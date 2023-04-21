A Few Clouds 49°

3 Residents Hospitalized, 110 Displaced By 4-Alarm Winthrop Fire: Officials

Three people were hospitalized and more than 100 are without homes after a multi-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in the Boston area this week, according to fire officials.

Crews on the scene of a four-alarm fire at a Winthrop apartment building on Friday, April 21 Photo Credit: Chris Michael on Twitter
Winthrop Fire and Police responded to the four-alarm fire at 91 Veterans Road around 12:18 p.m. on Friday, April 21, according to both departments. 

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the building and multiple residents trying to escape. Some residents were trapped inside but were later brought to safety, officials said. 

The three residents brought to area hospitals were said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. About 110 people were displaced and are being help by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

