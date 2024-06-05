Kevin White, 62, of Weston, was arrested and charged with rape and abuse of a child, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

The unnamed former student told investigators that White, who was a theology teacher at the high school, sexually abused him from 2008 through 2009, the prosecutor said.

White moved away from Massachusetts from 2010 until 2021. It's unclear if his departure was in any way related to the alleged abuse.

Police arrested and arraigned on Friday.

“All teachers, and all religious officials, are figures of authority and have a professional and moral obligation to always wield that authority properly and appropriately," Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said. "Our office will provide this former student continual support as this case moves forward."

Anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse can find support and resources at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The group can be reached at 617-779-2146. They can also speak with prosecutors at the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office's Child Protection Unit at 617-619-4300.

