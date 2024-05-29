E-Scooter Battery Explosion Blamed For Fire That Injured 5 In Chelsea

Firefighters were called to 32 Carmel Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, to reports of a fire on the first floor of a three-story building. Crews moved into the four-unit apartment and quickly put out the blaze before it could spread to other units.

Five people were hurt in the fire. Four of them were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the state Fire Marshal's Office said.

An investigation into the blaze found that it was likely sparked when an electric scooter that was left charging overnight exploded. The device's brand was not released.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri warned residents that they should leave e-bikes and electric scooters outside if possible when charging them.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine asked Bay Staters to be vigilant of their electronic devices as lithium-ion battery fires burn hot and can spread quickly. Look for tell-tale signs such as swelling, smoking, hissing, or popping, and stop using the device immediately if you see them.

“The high energy density of lithium-ion batteries means they pack a lot of power into a small device,” Davine said. “Overcharging, overheating, and physical damage can cause them to fail rapidly and violently, like this one did. Fortunately, the residents were awake and aware of the danger. A few hours later and this could have been a very different story.”

