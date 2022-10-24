Malden Man, 49, ID'd As Pedestrian Killed Near South Bay Shopping Center

Contact Us
Josh Lanier
State Police have identified the man killed while he crossed I-93 on foot Saturday night near the South Bay Shopping Center in Boston. 

Mark McAuliffe, 49, of Malden died just after 9:30 p.m. when a Toyota Highlander hit him as he moved across the northbound lanes of the highway, the Massachusetts State Police said. He'd already crossed the southbound lanes and the median when he was hit, police said. 

McAuliffe didn't have an ID or any identifying documents on him when he died, which delayed investigators figuring out who he was. 

The 53-year-old driver stopped and called 911 immediately and cooperated with investigators. Authorities have not filed any charges in the incident. 

