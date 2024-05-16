Cristopher Vladimir Pineda Martinez pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 15, to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police began investigating Martinez in December 2022 after they identified him as a member of a private large-scale group chat involving child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said. When officers searched his home, they found 54 videos of children being abused with some as young as 6 years old found on his cell phone.

He's been held in jail since his arrest, the prosecutor said.

Possession of child porn comes with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and the distribution of the offensive material carries a mandatory minimum of five years with a maximum punishment of 20 years behind bars. He will also likely have to register as a sex offender for life, per sentencing guidelines.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.