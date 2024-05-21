This Suffolk County City Among Best Places To Live In US: New Report

They’re the best of the best.

The 2024 Best Places to Live in the US, released by U.S. News & World Report, named three Massachusetts cities — Boston, Worcester, and Springfield — among the top 150 municipalities across the country.

Using an analysis of public data and user opinions, cities were given scores in the following categories, which were then averaged to find a ranking spot:

Quality of life index, which includes crime rates, quality and availability of health care, commute times, and more;

Value index, which compares the median annual household income with the housing cost in each city;

Desirability index, evaluating categories such as weather temperateness and establishment-to-population ratios; and the

Job market index, which covers the unemployment rate and average salary.

Coming in at spot number 88, the Suffolk County city of Boston earned an overall score of 6.1 out of 10 for having a lower crime rate compared to similarly-sized areas and a healthy job market, though it gets points taken off for college readiness and housing costs.

As number 136, Worcester County’s city of Worcester had a score of 5.6 out of 10 for college readiness and a shorter commute time than the national average, as well as a lower crime rate than the national average.

Right behind it, U.S. News & World Report dubbed Springfield the 138th best area to live.

The Hampden County city, like Worcester, earned a score of 5.6, also for its shorter-than-average commute time and higher number of single people. However, unlike its counterparts, it lost points for its higher-than-average crime rate and lower college readiness rates.

Springfield and Worcester were also among the top 40 best cities to retire in, U.S. News & World Report said; Boston came in at spot 62.

For the full list of the best US cities to live in, click here.

