Man Killed Near South Bay Shopping Center As He Crossed I-93 On Foot: Police

A pedestrian trying to cross I-93 Saturday night, Oct. 22, was killed after an SUV hit him near the South Bay Shopping Center, authorities said.

The man crossed the southbound lanes of the highway and was trying to cross the northbound lanes near exit 15 just after 9:30 p.m. when a 2019 Toyota Highlander hit him in the left lane, Massachusetts State Police said. The man didn't have any identification, and police had not identified him as of Sunday.

The 53-year-old driver called 911 immediately, and he helped troopers as they investigated the scene, police said.

Authorities have not filed any charges.

