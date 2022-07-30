Boston High-Rise Under Construction Catches Fire For Second Time This Summer

A Boston skyscraper that is under construction caught fire for the second time in just over a month.

The fire broke out at a building at 1 Congress Street around noon on Saturday, July 30, according to Boston Fire. The fire was first labelled a 3-alarm but was later upgraded to for alarms.

Crews were said to be tracking the fire through multiple floors of the high-rise as it moved through the air ducts and shafts. Flames inevitably spread to several parts of the building, Boston Fire added.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat-related emergencies, Boston Fire said.

This is the second time a fire has happened at the same building. On June 24, two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out on the 20th floor of the same skyscraper.

The incident closed several streets in the area, including I-93's northbound and southbound ramps to Government Center.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

