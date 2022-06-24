Fire Breaks Out On 20th Floor Of Downtown Boston High-Rise

One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out on the 20th floor of a new high-rise building in downtown Boston, Boston EMS said on Twitter.

The fire occurred at the building, located at 1 Congress Street, around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Two people were treated on scene and one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Boston EMS said.

Between 300 and 400 construction workers were onsite at the time of the fire, Boston25 reports. Videos posted on Twitter show smoke billowing from the skyscraper, which is still under construction.

The incident closed several streets in the area, including I-93's northbound and southbound ramps to Government Center, MassDOT said on Twitter. Boston Police also issued several road closures in response.

The cause of the first is under investigation.

