Wrentham Father, 42, Dies While On Family Vacation, Community Pours Out Support

Stephen Hinton, age 42, of Wrentham, died while on vacation with his family on Cape Cod on Aug. 19, according to a GoFundMe created to support Hinton's widow, Emily Hinton, his 8-year-old daughter Lucy, and 2-year-old son Wyatt.

Stephen is remembered as a beloved father dedicated to his family, loved animals, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of "Star Wars."

"Stephen was generous, quick with a kind word, and lived life to the fullest," the GoFundMe reads. "He was a loving, big kid at heart that shined through each conversation, school function, and family fun day. Stephen's greatest love was making every moment count with his family through laughter and unconditional love."

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen has been the sole breadwinner and insurance carrier for his family, the GoFundMe campaign description said.

"While dealing with losing the love of her life, the father of her children, taking on end-of-life challenges, and trying to comprehend her new life as a 36-year-old widow, we, their loved ones, are committed to doing everything we can to ease the financial burden laid upon them by creating this fundraiser to support her and their children through the grieving process," read the description.

The family's community showed up with support in spades, donating over $13,000 in just over a week to help the grieving family.

"So sorry to hear of Steve’s passing, he never failed to make me smile ...," one donor wrote. "Sending all my love to you Emily and your little ones."

