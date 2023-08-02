Woman Embezzled $1.5M From Holbrook Business: Police

Ashely Summer, of Weymouth, is charged with larceny over $1,200, two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1,200, four counts of identity fraud, and one count of money laundering, Holbrook police said. She was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives began investigating Summer in March after her former employer, Allstate Glass, reported her for allegedly stealing $50,000 while handling the business's finances, police said.

Investigators scoured the company's books for months and found that Summer had taken much more than that. They said she embezzled more than $1.3 million from January 2021 until she resigned from the company in February 2023.

She will return to court on Aug. 30, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

