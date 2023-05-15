Weymouth 19-Year-Old Thrown From Motorcycle, Dies Over Mother's Day Weekend

Police responded to a single motorcycle crash near 86 Charles Street in Weymouth just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, Weymouth Police said on Facebook.

While going down Charles Street, the motorcyclist struck a telephone pole and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified by his family as a 19-year-old named Gabriel.

"We would love to bring Gabriel home to his mom, dad and brother in Brazil," Gabriel's aunt Maria De Souza Oliveira said in a GoFundMe campaign. "As you can imagine this is a big cost for our family to take on at this time."

The campaign is looking to raise $20,000. People interested in donating can click here.

