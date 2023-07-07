West Nile Virus Detected In Brookline Mosquitos: Health Department

The virus was first detected in mosquitos captured in Brookline, the Massachusetts Department of Health said.

“We often find the first evidence of WNV in mosquitoes at about this time every year,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein in a news release. "We are asking people to start taking steps now to avoid mosquito bites. While WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

About 20 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne virus last year.

The Centers for Disease Control said 20 percent of people who contract the virus will develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Though, fatigue and weakness from the illness can last for months.

West Nile Virus is fatal in about 1 in 150 cases, the CDC said. Older people are at higher risk of dying.

The best way to avoid contracting the virus is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos. Repellents, long sleeve shirts, and long pants are the best remedies if you must be outside for long periods. Mosquitos are most active at night, officials said.

Though recent weather could cause a spike in mosquitos across the state.

“With the recent rain and the warmer weather, mosquito populations will increase, and we will start to see more of them carrying WNV,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown in the news release. “Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, drain standing water, and repair window screens. We also encourage everyone to make it a habit to visit DPH’s mosquito-borne disease web pages so you know when and where WNV activity is occurring.”

