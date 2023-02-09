Randolph Teacher Sent To Hospital After Drinking 'Unknown Substance' In Coffee

An investigation has been launched after an elementary school teacher was brought to the hospital after drinking an "unknown substance" in their coffee this week.

The teacher at Donovan Elementary School in Randolph was taken to Milton Hospital around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a letter from Principal Beth Gannon.

Gannon said the decision to transport the teacher was made "out of the abundance of caution" for their health after consulting with the school district. The teacher's condition was not known.

Randolph Police, who were also called in, are assisting the school in the investigation, WCVB reports. The outlet said the incident is being handled as a school discipline issue since the involved students are under the age of 12.

"We realize that this has been a challenging month and we appreciate your continued support as we deal with the behaviors and decisions of a few students in one grade," Gannon continued.

This comes on the heels of an unrelated incident where multiple shell casings were found in the same classroom at Donovan within a week last month, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Gannon said in her letter that officials determined five students "had some level of involvement" in those instances. Those students have since been facing the necessary consequences.

Daily Voice reached out to both the school and Randolph Police for confirmation.

