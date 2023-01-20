Shell Casings Found In Same Randolph Elementary School Classroom: Officials

Authorities are investigating after two shell casings were found in the same classroom at a Randolph elementary school in a week, officials said.

The first casing was found in the fourth grade classroom at Donovan Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Anthony Marag and Randolph Public Schools Superintendent Thea Stovell report.

A second casing was also found in the same classroom the following Thursday. None of the casings contained live rounds but officials implemented a shelter-in-place during both instances.

Randolph Police also swept the classroom during the day and at night after both occasions, officials said. The casings were placed into police custody and the school district sent a letter to parents outlining the incidents as well.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and we understand that these incidents are concerning to our families," Stovell said. "Any family who feels their student needs additional support at school following these incidents is encouraged to contact their building principal."

Administrators discussed the incidents with students in grades K-5 on Friday as well as reviewed school safety protocols, officials said.

The district is also planning a forum for families to discuss safety measures. In addition, Randolph Police will increase their presence at the school in the coming days as a precaution.

"We take findings like this extremely seriously and continue to conduct a thorough investigation of these incidents," Marag said. "We encourage anyone who has information to contact the police department."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Randolph Police at 781-963-1212 or the school district officials at 781-961-6200.

