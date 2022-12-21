Medway Students Single Out Wellesley Basketball Player During Varsity Game

A girls' varsity basketball game ended with a racist demonstration between two opposing high schools earlier this month, school officials said.

Two Medway High School students knelt on the ground and raised their fists in a gesture associated with racial justice movements as a Wellesley High School student of color passed them on Friday, Dec. 9, according to a statement issued by the school district.

Medway High is working with the Wellesley school to "engage in restorative practices focused on repairing the harm caused by this incident and fostering reconciliation between our students and the victim," the district's statement says.

“We work to create an atmosphere where all students – whether they attend Medway High School or are visiting our school – feel safe, supported and welcomed," the statement continued. "This type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our schools, at school events or in our community.”

The district is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, with communication with the Medway Police Department and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

