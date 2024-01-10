The furry critter was taken to the Cape Wildlife Center’s Weymouth hospital on New Year’s Eve after suffering severe burns to his stomach, back, and paws.

Andrew Chieu was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 30, when Quincy police arrived at Royal Street home to break up a fight between him and a neighbor. The raccoon was found in a trap with a fire burning in the backyard.

“Miraculously this raccoon survived,” the center said in a Facebook post.

“Raccoons have more nerves running to their hands than almost any other animal on earth, so we know this has to be extremely painful.”

The animal underwent two surgeries to take out damaged tissue, but she is proving to be a “fighter,” the nonprofit said.

“She continues to surprise us each day with her resilience and bright attitude,” the staff continued. “She has been making the most of her new habitat and has even been enjoying some light enrichment activities. We are confident that continuing with treatment is the right course at this time.”

The center added some chicken nuggets to her diet as a special treat during her checkup.

“She loved them!” the staff wrote. “Safe to say we will be making more trips through the drive-through in coming days while she gets back in her feet.”

