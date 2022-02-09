Suspect In Custody For Norfolk Police-Involved Shooting That Left Officer Injured

A man has been apprehended for a shooting that left a police officer in Virginia injured, authorities announced.

Ali Moore, 20, is facing multiple charges after shooting an officer shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 during an incident in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue.

On the night of the shooting, police said that officers were on patrol on Vincent Avenue when they spotted two suspicious vehicles stopped in the middle of the road.

When officers attempted to investigate further, a man nearby the vehicles began shooting at the officers, who returned fire as the suspects fled the area, according to a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department.

One of the officers was able to detain a suspect after a foot pursuit, and another sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, police said.

The second officer is currently receiving treatment for the injuries and is expected to recover, officials noted.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were notified of a separate gunshot victim near the scene who also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Moore was taken into custody on Thursday, Sept. 1 by members of the Norfolk Fugitive Squad, Norfolk Special Operations Team, Virginia State Police K-9, and the US Marshals without incident, according to investigators.

Moore was charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding;

Three counts of use of a firearm.

He is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail. No return court date has been announced.

