Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man

A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.

The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly being driven without an inspection sticker.

The driver, later identified as Marvens Jean-Jacques, allegedly failed to stop for police and drove away over the speed limit, Bukunt said. The pursuit stopped after Jean-Jacques crossed into Brockton, but officers took down the car's registration.

Avon Police arrested Jean-Jacques on Kenneth Avenue in Brockton a short time later, Bukunt said. Officers also found an open container of alcohol inside Jean-Jacque's car. It was also determined that the Brockton man was driving with a suspended license, Bukunt added.

Jean-Jacques was charged with the following:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Operating on a Suspended License (for Operating Under the Influence)

Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Uninspected Vehicle

Jean-Jacques was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Wednesday, Bukunt said. He is expected to return to court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.