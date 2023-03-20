Hull Quartet Busted For Trafficking Coke, Meth, Fentanyl: Police

A search warrant led to the arrests of four individuals, hundreds of grams of drugs, and thousands in cash, officials say.

Maureen Meade, Andrew Moscaritolo, Robyn Streiferd, and Leah Butt were all arrested from an apartment near the water on Bay Street in Hull for drug trafficking and related charges, according to the Hull Police Department.

Police executed a search warrant obtained through an ongoing investigation on Friday, March 17 around 5:30 p.m. with help from a Plymouth County Sheriff K-9 unit.

Inside the home was a stash of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $2,000 in cash.

The four arrested people are facing the following charges:

Leah Butt, 32, of Pembroke:

Trafficking 18 grams or more of cocaine

Trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl

Trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine

Carrying a dangerous weapon, knife

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Andrew Moscaritolo, 33, of Bridgewater:

Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance

Possession of a class B substance

Possession of a class E substance

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Robyn Streiferd, 51, of Hull:

Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Maureen Meade, 57, of Hingham:

Possession with intent to distribute a class A substance

Possession of a class E substance

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Butt ordered to be held on $25,040 cash bail, Moscaritolo to be held on $1,540 cash bail, and Streifer to be held on $540 cash bail. Meade posted a cash bail of $540 and was released.

Butt, Moscaritolo, Streifer, and Meade are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, March 20 in Hingham District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.