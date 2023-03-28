Contact Us
Breaking News: Boston Man Accused Of Killing Man in 1984 Picks Up 2nd Murder Charge
Driver Indicted For Hingham Apple Store Crash That Killed 1, Injured 22: DA

David Cifarelli
Bradley Rein is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle for crashing his car into the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham Photo Credit: Vermont State Police/Pat Donovan Wheway on Facebook
The storefront of the Apple Store at the Derby Shops in Hingham Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 53-year-old man has been indicted for crashing his car into an Apple Store at a shopping plaza on the South Shore, killing one person and injuring many more, last year, authorities said.

Bradley Rein was indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation on Tuesday, March 28, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office reports. 

Rein was arrested after he drove his 2019 Toyota 4Runner through the glass plate of the Apple Store of the Derby Street Shops in Hingham around 10:45 a.m. on November 21, 2022. 

The crash killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey and injured 22 others who were all taken to area hospitals with various injuries, the DA's Office reports. 

"The Town expresses its deepest condolences and support to those affected by this tragedy," Hingham said in a statement following the crash. "As with others who have suffered loss or injury in recent times, the Town will help guide those who reach out for assistance. None of us is alone."

After his initial court appearance, Rein was placed on a $100,000 cash bail but was later released, as previously reported by Daily Voice

He was also ordered to not drive, faces any other charges outside of Massachusetts and seek court approval before leaving the state while his case is pending.

Rein was also indicted on multiple other charges and is expected to arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date, the DA's Office concluded.  

