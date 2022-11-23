'So Unfair': Shock Spreads After NJ Man Dies In Hingham Apple Store Crash

Shock, grief and anger spread after a New Jersey construction worker was killed when a driver crashed through the front of an Apple Store on the South Shore this week.

Kevin Bradley, age 65, of Wayne, NJ, was apparently moving a barrier outside the store with co-worker Vince Ruotolo when Ruotolo said his pal’s life “was cut short” on Monday, Nov. 21.

“Life is so unfair,” Ruotolo wrote on Facebook, "If possible take 3 minutes out of your day to sit back and realize what you have and can lose in a blink of an eye."

"Still can’t believe this happened," Johnny Beer said on Facebook. "I love ya man you were a part of the family for so long you definitely will be missed by so many."

Bradley was killed when a 2019 Toyota 4Runner slammed through the plate glass window of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham. The incident also injured 19 people who were sent to area hospitals with various injuries. Most are still hospitalized.

"You were a good man and a good friend," Danny Letts said on Facebook. "We will raise a glass together again someday...until then know that you will be missed by many."

The driver, 53-year-old Bradley Rein, was charged with reckless homicide following the crash. He was later placed on a $100,000 cash bail, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been created to help support Bradley's family, which includes a wife, children, grandchildren, fiancé and many more.

"With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses until the details and next steps are figured out," the GoFundMe reads.

People can donate by clicking here. Funeral arrangements for Bradley haven’t yet been set.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.