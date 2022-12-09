Contact Us
Breaking News: Former Teacher Who Robbed 6 Banks In Mass, NH Gets Nearly 5 Years In Prison: Feds
Police & Fire

Driver Charged In Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash Out On Bail: Report

David Cifarelli
The storefront of the Apple Store at the Derby Shops in Hingham Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 53-year-old man charged for crashing his car into an Apple Store at a shopping plaza on the South Shore, killing one person and injuring many more, is out on bail, reports said.

Bradley Rein, who was previously arraigned on a charge of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle for the crash last month, was released on bail this week, CBS Boston reports

Rein was charged after he drove his 2019 Toyota 4Runner through the glass plate of the Apple Store of the Derby Street Shops in Hingham around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 

The crash killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey and injured 19 others who were all taken to area hospitals with various injuries, NBC10 Boston reports.

After his initial court appearance, Rein was placed on a $100,000 cash bail. 

He was also ordered to not drive, faces any other charges outside of Massachusetts and seek court approval before leaving the state while his case is pending. 

Rein is due back in court for a council appointment on Dec. 22. 

