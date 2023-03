Firefighters were on the scene of a multi-alarm fire at a Stoughton warehouse this week, according to officials.

Stoughton Fire responded to the three-alarm fire at 256 Tosca Drive on the evening of Thursday, March 30, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters delivered an aggressive interior attack on the fire and contained it within a short span of time, the department added. No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.