Boston Man Nabbed For Afternoon Stabbing Near Quincy Catholic Academy

Police arrested a 20-year-old Hyde Park man and charged him with a stabbing in Quincy last week over a road rage incident, authorities said.

Zakar Bell-Warren was charged with armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident near Quincy Catholic Academy that left the victim hospitalized on Thursday, Sept. 15, Quincy police said. Students at the school were never in danger.

Investigators said Bell-Warren and the alleged victim got into an argument while driving near Quincy Shore Drive and Sea Street that continued to Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, authorities said. The argument spilled out onto the street, where Bell-Warren reportedly blocked the victim from getting away with his car, grabbed a gun from the trunk, and then stabbed the man, witnesses told Boston25. Responders took the man to an area hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Weymouth police located Bell-Warren Tuesday morning at arrested him on the outstanding warrants, officials said.

