Blue USPS Mailboxes Hijacked By Thieves In Wellesley, Needham For Check Fraud

Just at the time of year when grandmothers are sending checks in the mail, thieves are breaking into the blue USPS mailboxes for residents in Wellesley and Needham, officials say.

Multiple blue USPS mailboxes in Needham were broken into between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, Dec. 19, Needham police announced on Monday, Dec. 19.

A day later, the Wellesley Police Department made a similar statement, saying that thieves have obtained blue USPS mailbox keys and are using this newfound access to commit check fraud.

Checks stolen from mailboxes can be altered and placed into an unintended bank account by criminals, both police departments warn. Additionally, bank information visible on checks, including bank account numbers, can be sold online.

Needham police recommend that anyone who placed checks in a blue mailbox during this timeframe should contact their banks to ensure all important financial information is safe.

Both police departments also recommend dropping off any mail containing checks directly at the post office, rather than in mailboxes. Needham and Wellesley police are investigating both incidents.

