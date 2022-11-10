78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car In Taunton: Police

A 78-year-old man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Taunton, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 10 Oak Street around just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh reports.

Upon arrival, officers found the man still conscious and alert. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening, Walsh said.

The involved driver, a 38-year-old Taunton man, stayed at the scene and is helping in the investigation.

