$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs

Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store.

The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.

The duo left the store, located at 1352 Park Street in Stoughton, in a four-door White Nissan. Anyone who recognizes either of the woman is asked to contact police at 781-344-2424.

