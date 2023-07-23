Fair 87°

Plane Crashes On Martha's Vineyard; Pilot Walks Away

A single-engine plane crashed Sunday morning in Martha's Vineyard, but luckily no one was injured, rescue personnel said. 

A small plane crashed Sunday morning, July 23, in a state park near the Martha's Vineyard Aiport, authorities said. The pilot was not harmed.
Josh Lanier
Read More Stories

The Arnold Volksplane VP-1 came down just before 11 a.m. after the pilot lost altitude on his landing descent coming into Martha's Vineyard Airport, the West Tisbury Police Department said. The aviator radioed the tower about two miles east of the runway to declare an emergency and made a crash-landing in a field in the nearby Manuel F. Correllus State Forest. 

Emergency responders treated the pilot, but he was seriously uninjured, police said. There were no passengers on board. 

