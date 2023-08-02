Only 'The Best' For Braintree: New Restaurant Opens To Community's Excitement

Waves Seafood, a seafood market located at 190 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, opened its doors at noon on Wednesday, August 2, according to the eatery's Facebook page.

The store will offer its community fresh fish, prepared foods, and hot meals to go. Offerings will include fish plates, scallops, and whole belly clams, according to the store's Facebook.

"Thank you all for your patience, support, and well-wishes," read a post on the business's Facebook. "To all of our amazing neighbors and future customers who have already stopped by and affirmed our project- thank you!"

The business worked on the building for months before its opening date.

"We didn't want to rush and throw just anything up," said a post on the business's Facebook. "Our town deserves the best!"

Seafood fans took to the comments section to share excitement over the new store.

"I believe that you are destined for success," wrote one well-wisher.

"We already plan to be frequent customers," said another.

The business scheduled limited hours for its opening day, but its regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

