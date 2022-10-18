Hunter Found Dead In Cohasset Woods Was Beloved Father, Northeastern Employee

A Quincy man who was found dead while camping with his family in Cohasset earlier this month was a beloved father, outdoor enthusiast and loyal employee.

Joseph Whooley, age 56, was found dead after a 12-hour search around Lily Pond in Cohasset on Sunday, Oct. 9, as previously reported by Daily Voice. He was reportedly camping with his family at the time, according to Cohasset Police.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance with the search," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in Whooley's death. In the days that followed, details emerged about Whooley's life and the impact he left on those he met.

"Joe had many talents and was always willing to help anyone that needed it," his obituary reads. "He spent many days at his camp in Maine and hoped to move up there after retirement. Joe will be missed by all that knew him."

Whooley worked at Northeastern University for 15 years, according to a Tweet from Northeastern's Police Department.

Not only does he leave his Northeastern family behind, Whooley also leaves his biological family including his wife, children, parents, brother and more. In addition, a GoFundMe was set up to support Whooley's loved ones during their time of need.

"Joe and Maureen are always the first to answer when someone is in need, giving their time and support freely," the campaign reads. "We ask you to carry on that spirit and support Maureen and their children, Kate and Joseph, during their moment of need."

