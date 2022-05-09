Weymouth Food Pantry Bounces Back Thief Takes Catalytic Converter From Van

A catalytic converter thief tried to derail the Weymouth Food Pantry's mission when they stole the part from the pantry's van last week. But thanks to the kindness of others, the thief did not prevail.

The theft happened a few nights before the pantry was set to make a delivery on Saturday, Sept. 3, the pantry said on Facebook.

With the replacement part costing $11,000 and on back order, the pantry was hoping someone would lend them a 20-foot truck for the weekend delivery.

Thankfully, the Molisse Realty Group in Marshfield generously offered their van so Weymouth Food Pantry could complete their delivery to Old South Union Church in Weymouth.

"Thank you Mike Molisse for keeping us on the road and helping us get food where it needs to go," the pantry said in another Facebook post.

Catalytic converter thefts have been taking the nation by storm and have been reported in several towns across the Bay State as well. In the week leading up to the Weymouth Food Pantry incident, Melrose Police received five reports of catalytic converter thefts.

All occurred during the overnight hours and also targeted Toyota Prius vehicles specifically, police said. The thefts also happened at several locations spread throughout the city.

"The thefts come as police departments across the state have seen increasing numbers of these thefts, in part because catalytic converters contain small amounts of precious metals such as platinum that have increased in value," Melrose Police said in a statement.

The department has since offered several tips to help prevent these thefts like parking in well-lit areas, parking near building entrances and adjusting the vehicle's security system.

State Rep. Steven Howitt of Bristol even filed a bill to help crack down on the number of catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts, NBC Boston reports.

The bill, called "An Act Relative To The Theft Of Vehicle Catalytic Converters," would require sellers to provide the customer with records containing the part's ID and proof of ownership. More information about the bill can be found here.

