Newly Minted Millionaire Bought Lottery Ticket At Franklin Gas Station

The Massachusetts Lottery said a Megabucks Doubler ticket worth $11.7 million was sold at Joe’s Kwik Mart at 251 E. Central St. in Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The winning numbers were 3-4-13-14-18-46.

The winner has one year from the purchase date to claim the prize.

This is the first winner of the Megabucks Doubler jackpot in more than a year, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was sold in Ware on Sept. 10, 2022, Mass lottery officials said.

