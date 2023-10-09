Fair 51°

Newly Minted Millionaire Bought Lottery Ticket At Franklin Gas Station

There's a lucky man or woman out there holding onto a lottery ticket worth nearly $12 million that they purchased in Norfolk County over the weekend.  

Massachusetts Lottery officials said an $11.7 million lottery ticket was sold in Franklin over the weekend.
Josh Lanier
The Massachusetts Lottery said a Megabucks Doubler ticket worth $11.7 million was sold at Joe’s Kwik Mart at 251 E. Central St. in Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 7. 

The winning numbers were 3-4-13-14-18-46. 

The winner has one year from the purchase date to claim the prize. 

This is the first winner of the Megabucks Doubler jackpot in more than a year, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was sold in Ware on Sept. 10, 2022, Mass lottery officials said. 

