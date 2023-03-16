7-Year-Old 'Wonder Woman' From South Shore Fighting Rare Form Of Brain Cancer

A 7-year-old "superhero" from the South Shore is getting the strength to battle a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer from an army of supporters.

Adelia, of Marshfield, was diagnosed with high grade diffuse midline glioma earlier this month, her aunt and uncle wrote on a GoFundMe page published on Friday, March 10.

The strain of cancer has tumors, which start in the brain or spinal cord, that target the central nervous system, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). In order to get an accurate diagnosis, a piece of the tumor tissue needs to be removed, the agency continued.

"Adelia is truly a Wonder Woman. Her infectious personality, endless energy, and bright smile will light up any room," the GoFundMe reads. "It’s no surprise that she’s approached this entire situation with the utmost bravery and strength and we want to do all that we can to help her continue the fight."

Adelia already had emergency surgery to remove the operable part of the tumor, her aunt and uncle said. However, the "vivacious" child still has to go through radiation, clinical trials and other methods to combat the disease.

"Adelia has rocked her first 2 days of radiation, she’s an inspiration to us all," her mother Meryl wrote on Facebook. "Adelia feels all of the healing energy, prayers, and positivity you are sending her way, and we ask that you keep it coming! The more people who believe, the more healing power she will have."

The purpose of the campaign is to help cover Adelia's medical bills and provide additional support to her immediate family. People interested in donating can click here.

