Light Rain 46°

SHARE

Murder-Suicide Suspected In Dover Triple Killing: DA

Three people were found dead inside a Norfolk County home on Thursday evening, Dec. 28, were likely killed as a result of a domestic violence dispute, authorities said. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Teena Kamal, 54, her husband, Rakesh Kamal, 57, and their daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were found dead inside the home in Dover just before 7:30 p.m., the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. They had all been shot to death. 

Dover police received a 911 call from a family member who went to the house to check on the family. 

The investigation into the killings has just begun, but police do not believe there was any outside involvement. Preliminary findings suggest the deaths were the result of a domestic violence incident. 

A gun was found near Rakesh Kamal's body, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE