Teena Kamal, 54, her husband, Rakesh Kamal, 57, and their daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were found dead inside the home in Dover just before 7:30 p.m., the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. They had all been shot to death.

Dover police received a 911 call from a family member who went to the house to check on the family.

The investigation into the killings has just begun, but police do not believe there was any outside involvement. Preliminary findings suggest the deaths were the result of a domestic violence incident.

A gun was found near Rakesh Kamal's body, police said.

